Michael Eugene Henson 72, of League City, TX passed away on October 27, 2019 in Webster, TX. He was born October 28, 1946 in Orange, TX to Oscar and Edna Henson.
Michael retired as a Chief Deputy for 32 years with the Galveston County Sheriff Dept. He also served in the U.S. Navy during the Viet Nam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Patrick G. Henson.
Survivors include his wife, Penny G. Henson; daughter Lynne A. Quoyeser- husband, Raymond; son Michael E. Henson, Jr. & wife, Lynette; sister Sharon L. Ratisseau and brother Gary Henson. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Courtney & Colton Holder, Michaela Henson, Camden Quoyeser, Trey Henson and Shelby Quoyeser.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00AM in the Chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in League City, TX. A visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the Crowder Funeral Home, League City. Interment will follow at Greenlawn-Davis Cemetery in Rosenberg, TX
The family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
