John Henry Crawford, 72, of Hitchcock, Texas passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 in Houston, Texas. John was born September 7, 1947 to Mary and Bozie P. Jackson Sr.
He excepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and baptized by his pastor, Rev. B.J. Hunter of Galilee Baptist Church in Hitchcock, Texas.
He graduated from Lorraine Crosby High School and attended College of the Mainland.
He served in the Navy and was honorable discharge in his early years.
John loved us and his church family unconditional.
John favored saying was, all I’ve been through, God still loves me.
John was preceded in death by his parents Bozie and Mary Jackson, his sister Dedra McDonald, grandparents, uncles and aunts.
John is survived by his sisters Linda Johnson, Nita Shinette, Barbara Gamble, Sandra Jackson Trevino, Nichole Moffett. His brothers Rudy Jackson (Sharon), Billy Jackson (Brenda), Sidney Jackson (Judy), His Aunt Alberta Smith, Uncle Henry Davis, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and church members.
Memorial Service was held on Thursday, September 10, 2020; @ 11:00a.m. @ McDuffie's Mortuary Memorial Chapel, 115 West Hamilton St., Houston, Texas 77076. Final Resting Place: Thursday September 10, 2020 @ 1:15p.m. Houston National Cemetery; 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, Texas 77038.
