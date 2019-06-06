James
Funeral services for Danny James will be held today at 10 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Roundtree
Services for Milton Roundtree, Sr. will be held today at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by services at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Gaspard
Memorial services for Edwin Gaspard, Sr. will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Wagner
Funeral services for James Wagner will be held today at Broadway Church of Christ, 1628 Broadway St. in Galveston. Visitation will begin at 12 noon followed by 1 p.m. services, under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Siverand
Celebration of life services for John Siverand, Sr. will be held today at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., followed by 6 p.m. services.
Johnson
Services for Rosa Johnson will be held today at Antioch Baptist Church, 3920 West Cardinal Dr., Beaumont, TX 77705. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by 12 p.m. services, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Perez
Funeral Mass for Robert Perez will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Fredericksen
Memorial service for Vernon Fredericksen will be held today at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 1302 Broadway, Avenue J, Galveston, under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
