SANTA FE — Frank William Jackson, III
Frank William Jackson, III, age 80, passed away from this life on February 17, 2021. He was born on February 10, 1941 in Arcadia, Texas. The Jackson Family later moved to Beeville, Texas. In high school, he was an Eagle Scout, played football, and was in the band and choir. He attended Tyler Junior College on a football scholarship. He was a punter on the National Championship Apache team that played in the Junior College Rose Bowl in Los Angles in 1960.
He received a B.S. degree from East Texas State University. He taught school briefly, was later employed as a District Scout Executive for the Boy Scouts of America for 13 years. He was the Executive Director of the United Way of Galveston, Texas for 28 years.
Frank was active in scouting, Rotary Club of Galveston (past president), Master Gardeners of Galveston County for 16 years and a member of Midway Church of Christ for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank W. Jackson, Jr. and Aurora Lee Jackson of Rockport, Texas. He survived by his wife Charlotte Jackson of 59 years, Santa Fe, TX, daughter Wendy Brown and son-in-law Albert Brown, Colorado, daughter Jennifer Maus, Santa Fe, TX; 5 grandsons: Michael Gray, Colby Burch, Justin Brown, Phillip Maus, and Clay Maus; greatgrandson Cullen Gray and great-grand daughter Rose Ann Brown. Sister, Carol Allen, Austin, TX; brother Mark Jackson, Marhsall, TX; nephews Richard Miller, Stone Ridge, VA, and Jeffrey Miller, Virginia City, VA, and niece Dawn Byars, Anna, TX.
Memorial service is Saturday, March 20th at 2:00pm at Midway Church of Christ, 10408 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX. Russell McLaughlin will be officiating the service. Face Masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Master Gardeners of Galveston County, United Way of Galveston, Rotary Club of Galveston, and Midway Church of Christ.
