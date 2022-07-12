GALVESTON — Vincent Marion Sorrentino, Sr, 84, passed away peacefully at Sodalis Senior Living in Texas City, TX, on Friday, July 8, 2022, surrounded by his family. Vincent was born at home on Galveston Island on July 29, 1937, to Madeline and John Sorrentino.
He grew up on the East End of the Island where he formed countless life-long friendships. Most importantly, with Walter Lisbony, who would be his inseparable running buddy for all of his life until preceding him in death.
He attended Galveston Public Schools, FINALLY graduating from Ball High School in the Class of 1957. While in high school, he developed his love for the football program, serving as a trainer throughout his years there. He was also active in the choir and took up a love of singing that lasted all his life, singing at weddings and parties. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Elfstrom. Together, they had three children, Sheryl, Vincent Jr and Daniel.
He was a member of the United States Marine Reserves, serving the Island during Hurricane Carla in 1961.
He worked at many places throughout his life, including with the City of Galveston. But he retired from the Houston Lighting and Power Company after 32 years of service. Additionally, he worked at Uncle Sam's Roller Rink where he loved teaching the kids, young and old, how to skate. Many will also recall him working as an umpire for Galveston Little League and Lassie League and also as a referee for the local football and basketball programs. He also spent many years working at the cruise terminal as a directional agent. He spent time as a Walmart greeter and at Perry's Five and Dime store.
He rode with the Galveston Police Department in their ride-along program. He enjoyed being out in the community and the friendships that he gained with members of the force.
But his life-long passion was participating in the athletic program at Ball High School, where he spent more than 60 years working with the football team. From the booster club, to the locker room, to the side lines, to the laundry room, no matter where he was needed, he was content to help in any way he could. He was recognized in the community for his commitment to the kids. He always said, "it is all about the kids". This was a source of great pride throughout his life.
He enjoyed taking trips to Mississippi, Las Vegas and Louisiana to gamble in the casinos and taking cruises with his family and friends.
But his greatest pride was his family and their accomplishments.
He never stopped bragging about his children, grand-children and great-grandchildren. Spending time and making memories with his family brought him the greatest joy in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John Sorrentino, Jr, sister, Marlene Sanders and sister, Grace Marie Pawlowski.
He was also preceded in death by his beloved dog, "Bubba" and his cat, "Sam".
Vincent leaves behind his daughter Sheryl McGaffey and husband Mark of Texas City, son Vincent Jr and Andy Edinburgh of Galveston and son Danny and wife Jennifer of Bossier City, Louisiana. Also, grandchildren Brandon Compton and wife Lucinda, Dayna Villarreal and husband Mel, Rachel Compton and Howard McCarrick, Andrew Sorrentino and wife Stephanie, Kirsten Sorrentino, Victoria Cole and Chase Cole. Great-grandchildren Alyssa Rylie, Benjamin, Peyton, Bayler and Emerson along with numerous other family members and friends.
He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Samantha.
The family would like to especially thank the angels who cared for Dad at The Meridian and Sodalis Senior Living during his time there. They were truly a gift from God and loved him like their own family, bringing immeasurable love, comfort and care for our Daddy. They were a constant source of peace for him and us in dealing with his dementia.
Our family would also like to thank our cousin Nancy Lounds for all of her love and support, not only during Dad's last days, but all through our lives. She knows how much she means to us and to our dad. She got the last dance and it will always be the most special. Thank you, Nancy for always being there.
We would also like to give a special thanks to the UTMB Geriatric House-Call Program team, namely Tammie Michael, for her dedication and excellent care that she gave our Dad through the last several years. Also, to Dr. Loretta Grumbles and her staff at A Serene Hospice for helping Dad remain comfortable during his last days.
Vincent lived his life to the fullest.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday, July 15, 2022 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Visitation will be Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Vincent Sorrentino, Jr, Andy Edinburgh, Mark McGaffey, Brandon Compton, Andrew Sorrentino, Mel Villarreal and Howard McCarrick.
In honor of his life-long commitment to Ball High School, the family would like to invite everyone to wear Purple and Gold to his services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Galveston Island Humane Society or to a charity of your choice in his memory.
Rest in Peace, Daddy. You will be missed.
He Bled Purple.
Ball High School, Forever.
