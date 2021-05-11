LEAGUE CITY — A bright light of joy and goodness has been dimmed, and our hearts and spirits are heavy in the shadow left by her absence.
Stephanie Shows McBride, 52, of League City, Texas—beloved wife, caring mother, dedicated daughter, trusted friend, passionate educator, a great wit and intellect, lover of life and fighter to the end—passed away at home with her family on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1:05 pm after a long and courageous struggle against metastatic breast cancer.
She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on November 10, 1968 to Donald Harrison and Sandi O'Glee Shows. Stephanie was married her high school sweetheart Dr. Jere Williams McBride for 28 years. It was a relationship that grew and blossomed with the years, and with the birth of their two sons, into a wonderful and productive life full of happiness and adventure.
Stephanie had a 30-year career in public education and was highly regarded and beloved by colleagues and students alike. Most recently, she worked for the Clear Creek Independent School District serving in multiple positions throughout her 20 years of service, including as Assistant Principal, Principal, and most recently as the Executive Director of Professional Learning. She began her career in education as a kindergarten teacher in Donaldsonville, Louisiana in the Ascension Parish School District, then moved to Davis, California where she taught elementary school in the Sacramento City and the Winters Independent School Districts. She relocated to Galveston, Texas in 1997 with her husband and worked one year in the Galveston Independent School District as an elementary teacher and three years in Texas City Independent School District as an Assistant Principal.
In her professional life, Stephanie had a passion for early childhood education and literacy. She had a great appreciation and compassion for underprivileged students and the challenges they faced. She was a fierce supporter of inclusive practices and believed in giving voice to marginalized groups. Her sense of duty and commitment was relentless; she was a strong advocate for equity in education. Most importantly, she truly loved all her students regardless of their background; she celebrated their successes, provided encouragement when needed, and always supported them. Her legacy lives on in her students. Stephanie soon realized her impact could be larger as a leader in education. She served as both a campus principal and district administrator and displayed a presence and passion that made everyone around her strive to be a better educator. She led with compassion, grace, and sense of humor that kept everything in perspective. Stephanie was honored by her peers and named Clear Creek Independent School District Elementary Principal of the Year in 2012. In 2016, Stephanie moved to lead Professional Learning. Her love of learning was contagious and spread like wildfire throughout the district. She mentored teachers, campus principals, and district leaders. She had an uncanny ability to recognize and tap into the strengths of others, building their capacity to positively impact those they serve. Her legacy will continue as educators across the district strive to impact others in the way she impacted them.
In her personal life, she was an avid reader and a borderline fanatical high school/college football enthusiast (especially regarding the LSU Tigers or when her sons were on the field). She had a flair for interior design and loved to shop at Hobby Lobby and Marshalls. Above all, she enjoyed spending time at home with her family, exploring new places with her beloved husband and sons, and enjoying the company of many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Harrison Shows; four uncles: Patrick J. and Melvin Ray Shows, Michael L. and Patrick D. O'Glee; by maternal grandparents Shannon and Bonnie O'Glee; and paternal grandparents Melvin and Thelma Shows.
She is survived by her husband Jere W. McBride, two sons William J. and Michael H. McBride, mother Sandi O'Glee Beahm, stepfather Billy Beahm, stepmother Daune Ducote Shows, brothers Matthew Valentine and Casey Shows, sisters Kimberly Shows Porter and Haley Shows, father- and mother-in-law Dr. Jere M. and Brenda W. McBride, brother-in-law Brian J. McBride, and many nieces and nephews.
