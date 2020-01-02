Family and Friends will gather to celebrate the life of Joseph Jones, fondly known as “Joe” of Hitchcock, Texas on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by services at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Dr. W. L. Randall, Jr, officiating.
Joe was born April 22, 1936 in New Iberia, LA and departed this earthly life on January 29, 2019 in La Marque, TX.
He leaves to cherish memories of his life: his devoted wife of 60 years, Georgia Jones; daughters, Natalie Texas (Ronnie), Marilyn Griffin (Booker), Lisa Sims (Larry, Sr.) and Sharon Jones; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Tyler (Jimmy); brother, Victor Cola; a devoted uncle; beloved in-laws; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
