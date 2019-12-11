George Louis Bilotta, 82 of League City, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born December 7, 1937, in Galveston, Texas as one of seven children born to Thomas Bilotta Sr., and Augustine Franzzo Bilotta.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph Bilotta, Thomas Bilotta Jr; sisters, Orlena Bilotta Clark, Mary Bilotta Crider, and Pearl Bilotta Baty.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret Daro Bilotta; daughters, Laura Bilotta Sanchez (Steve), Karen Bilotta Finke (Mike), and Linda Bilotta Liechty (Tom); one granddaughter, Megan Liechty; 8 grandsons, Cody Sanchez, Chad Sanchez, Derek Finke, Steve Finke, Greg Finke, Lance Finke, Logan Finke, and Mitchel Liechty. He has one surviving sister, Veronica Bilotta Paul of Texas City; plus many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and graduated from Kirwin High School in 1955. George was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in League City and served as usher for many years.
George was employed 22 years at Falstaff Brewery in Galveston, 12 years at Thomas J. Lipton also in Galveston, and 11 years at Clear Creek ISD as Warehouse Manager where he eventually retired. He always kept in contact with his many friends and former co-workers.
George was a loving family man. He cherished holidays and family gatherings. He loved watching the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans. George had a great sense of humor and always made people laugh.
Pallbearers are Grandsons Cody Sanchez, Chad Sanchez, Derek Finke, Steve Finke, Greg Finke, and Lance Finke.
Honorary Pallbearers are Mitchel Liechty, Logan Finke, Eric Paul, Brian Paul, Luster Crider, Gary Clark, Michael Baty, Steve Sanchez, Mike Finke, and Tom Liechty.
The Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5-7:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker, League City, Texas 77573 with a Rosary and Vigil at 7 o’clock.
A Funeral Mass will follow on Friday, December 13, 2019 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Interment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of George to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in League City, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, (www.nationalmssocity.org), or Autism Speaks (www.austimspeaks.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.