Lois Henley Blue of Texas City, TX was born on June 19, 1930 to Wilena Porter Henley and Edward Henley Sr. in Galveston, Tx. She came to know Christ at an early age. She was baptized at La Marque Chapel C.O.G.I.C under Elder Allen J Hines. After the death of A.J. Hines she joined Compton Memorial C.O.G.I.C under the leadership of Elder Robert Woodard II. Mother Blue loved the Church of God in Christ and was very active in La Marque Chapel and Compton Memorial. She will be missed and shared her love of the Lord with all.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, William Sanford Blue, her Parents, brothers, Edward Henley Jr., Thomas Henley and Claude King Jr. Sisters, Elsia Lyons, Florence Mobley, Minnie Hayes, Ardenia Morgan Henley and a host Aunts, Nephews and Cousins. A Special Nephew Braxton Lamont Henley.
Mother Blue went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020. She leaves to cherish her precious memories with her Son, Ronald C. Blue Sr. (LaTosha), Daughters, Miriam Lewis, Barbara Blue, Michelle Dean, A loving Grand-daughter that she raised as her own, Tamisha Blue-Brooks (Corey), Devoted Nephew, George "Pete" Henley, Devoted Niece, Janice Henley and a host of loving Grand-children, Great Grand-children, Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, Great Nephews, Cousins and Friends. She has gained her reward to rest and suffer no more.
There will be a visitation held on Wednesday, October 21,2020 at 10am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
