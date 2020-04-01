ALVIN—
Mr. Sam LaSalle, Jr. passed from this life Monday afternoon, March 30, 2020, in Hitchcock.
Sam was born February 13, 1945 in Galveston to Samuel and Anna Louise (Anderson) LaSalle, Sr. He married the love of his life, Priscilla, in 1967 and together they shared 52 years of love. He was a provider and loved creating things with wood, including 2 family homes which he built from scratch. He was a wonderful gardener and was famous for his luscious vegetable gardens which he shared with the community of Algoa on his roadside stand. He was a dedicated employee of Amoco, working as a chemical lab technician for 30 years before retiring. His quiet demeanor brought a sense of peace but when he did say something you knew it was important. At his core, Sam was a family man who treasured being a father, grandfather and great grandfather and we will always be grateful for the 75 years of love he shared with us.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Samuel Joseph LaSalle; sister, “Tootie” Winwood; beloved pup, Sasha.
Survivors include his loving wife, Priscilla LaSalle; daughter, Paula LaSalle; sister, Thelma Moser; granddaughter, Amber O’Rosky; great-grandchildren, Avery O’Rosky, Addy O’Rosky; nieces, Tammy Hensley, Rene Muras, Annette Noel; nephew, Clint Winwood and numerous other family members.
A public visitation has been arranged with the utmost safety precautions in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. The visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020. Our staff will inform you of the rules upon your arrival. Your patience will be greatly appreciated by the family. We encourage everyone, whether attending or not, to visit hayesfuneralhome.com and leave a condolence on Sam’s tribute wall.
