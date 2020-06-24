Evelena Budwine Wilredge was born on July 27th, 1924 in Vinton, LA to the loving union of Eli Budwine and Batina Marie Frank. Evelena had a kind heart and a nurturing personality who was known to not only her grand kids but everyone in Texas City as “Mommie” and to her nieces and nephews as “Aunt Menue”. Evelena was an active member of First Baptist Church for over seventy-five years as part of the First Baptist Nurses Ministry.
Mommie departed this life on Monday, June 15th at the Assisted Living facility and leaves cherished memories with her daughter, Beverly Howard; daughter-in-law, Shirley Wilredge; grandchildren, Deneen, Jamie (Larry), La Quitta (Derrick), Darren (Patricia), Sakeena (Brent), Danielle (Brendon), Donnell (Melissa), George, Jr (Portia), and Bakir; sisters, Annie Bell, Cecelia, Helen; brother, Jimmy; sister-in-law, Mae; her beloved dog, Penny, a host of nieces, nephews, special neighbors, Mrs. Johnny Mae and The Corpus Family.
A public viewing will be held 5PM to 7 PM on Friday, June 27, 2020. A Service Celebrating her Life will be Saturday, June 28, 2020 at 11:00AM. Both services will be held in the Chapel of Mainland Funeral Home. Rev. A.L. Bell, Pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow in Mainland Cemetery Hitchcock, TX. Please be considerate of the Family, seating is limited and Mask must be worn at all times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.