Wanda Mead Pittman, age 96, died on November 3, 2019 in Georgetown Texas.
Wanda was born April 6, 1923, in Wichita, Kansas, and she graduated from North High School in 1941. She lived in the Houston and Galveston area for most of her life.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, she is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Raymond E. Pittman, Sr. and her entire immediate family.
She is survived by her 5 children, Raymond Edward “Ed” Pittman, Jr. (Pet); Susan Brown (Mike); Jon Pittman (Carla); Charlie Pittman (Joanne); and Dave Pittman (Cherrie), 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Wanda also leaves behind a host of friends, all of whom she cherished dearly.
Family always came first, centered in her unconditional love. When you entered her home, her house was your house and you were immediately treated like family. Two of her favorite past times were listening to classic country and gospel music and watching her beloved Astros, Rockets, and Texans. She also enjoyed reading the bible, anything religious and true stories.
Wanda traveled to all parts of the globe with her husband attending American National Insurance Company conferences, cherishing fond memories of their many adventures by collecting photo albums of each one. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother, eventually becoming head Den Mother for the entire pack.
A very special thanks to her caregivers over the last few years who became dear friends, Pam Kuchta and Gay Corbin.
Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening, November 15, 2019, at Forest Park East in Webster, Texas. The funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, followed by a short interment service at the mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tiki Chapel, 835 Tiki Drive, Tiki Island, Texas 77554, where she was a deaconess and one of the founding members.
