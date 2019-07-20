Jesus “Jesse” Salinas Jr. passed away on July 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N, Texas City, TX 77590 with a 7:00 p.m. Reciting of the Rosary.
Celebration of Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. Rite of Interment will be at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home – Texas City.
