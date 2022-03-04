Services for Jerry Oliver will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Lux Funeral Home Chapel in New Braunfels, Tx.

Services for Laura Daniels will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mainland Funeral Home with visitation from 9:00am to 11:00am.

Services for John Hurst will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Sanford Temple C.O.G.I.C, 5508 Phillips St. Texas City, 77591.

Services for Daisy McKenzie will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Windsor Village Church, Kingdom Campus, 6011 W. Orem, Houston, Tx.

