Funeral services for Saturday, March 5, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Jerry Oliver will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Lux Funeral Home Chapel in New Braunfels, Tx.Services for Laura Daniels will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mainland Funeral Home with visitation from 9:00am to 11:00am.Services for John Hurst will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Sanford Temple C.O.G.I.C, 5508 Phillips St. Texas City, 77591.Services for Daisy McKenzie will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Windsor Village Church, Kingdom Campus, 6011 W. Orem, Houston, Tx. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAnonymous tip led to human remains investigation in Galveston, police sayLIVE UPDATES: Keep track of local election results in Galveston CountyAllowing Airstreams along Galveston Mardi Gras route was a bad ideaGalveston wharves board OKs transferring Pier 21 lease to Landry's Inc.One man wounded in Texas City nightclub shootingMan pleads guilty to attempted retaliation against witnesses in La Marque murderIsland car wash still open and operating; Sonic plans Hitchcock restaurantI-45 exit to highway 146 to close next weekBrush fire overtakes and kills Santa Fe man, police sayMotorcyclist killed in highway crash in Dickinson CollectionsChildren’s parades and pets close out second weekend of Mardi GrasSecond Saturday of 2022 Mardi Gras festivities brings several paradesIn Focus: Houston 71, Cincinnati 53In Focus: First Weekend of 2022 Mardi Gras! Galveston FestivitiesIn Focus: Houston Dynamo FC MLS Season Opener CommentedAmerica must stand united in the face of a well-armed bully (95) Middleton raising, spending most in race for state Senate (76) Change our minds: COVID restrictions didn't work (69) Why is the GOP still subservient to traitor Trump? (68) Canada has had its own version of Tiananmen Square (67) Echoes of Germany in writer's anti-democracy letter (62) Missing info stops hundreds of mail-in ballots from being counted in Galveston County (52) Guest commentary: Join us in working to reduce gun violence in Galveston County (48) Guest commentary: Separation of church, state has already been established (46) Guest commentary: The new GOP is built upon a troubling trinity (45)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.