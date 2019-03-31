Regini
Mass of christian burial for Stella Regini will be celebrated today at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
Leigh
Funeral services for Ethel Leigh will be held today at 1 p.m. at Second Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2801 Ave K, in Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Rodriguez
Funeral services for Robert Rodriguez will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of St. Patrick Catholic Church under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Gibbs
Masonic graveside services for Gordon Gibbs will be conducted today at 1 p.m. at Alta Loma Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
