Johnny Hix passed peacefully at Spurs Headquarters (home) in San Antonio on Jan. 12, 2019. John wanted it to be known that he died as a result of being stubborn, refusing to follow doctors’ orders and raising heck for just over 68 years.
Johnny is survived by his high school sweetheart and adoring wife of 49 years, Dolores Hernandez Hix, and his headstrong and loving children, Letitia (Arturo) Villarreal, Dominic John (Sylvia) Hix, Aaron John (Kate) Hix and Michelle Hix, his beloved and revered grandchildren: Christian John Hix, Sofia C. Villarreal, Dominic John Hix, Arturo Villarreal IV, Donovan John Hix, Maximiliano Villarreal, Belen I. Hix, Roman G. Villarreal, Maya E. Hix, Hudson G. Hix and Addie Rose Hix and his cherished and sweet great grandson, Liam John Hix. He is also survived by: his loving mother, Petra Guadalupe Hix, his favorite sister, Rose Mary Grabow and his treasured brothers, Joe Hix, Daniel Hix, Ron Hix and David Hix.
Johnny was a man of many talents: entrepreneur, caregiver, volunteer, raconteur, beer connoisseur and self-declared master chef just to name a few. John will be missed for his spontaneous gatherings, “the best (insert food here) you’ve had all day,” delicious smorgasbords, everlasting campfires and great camaraderie. But most of all, he will be missed for being the “Chief Thunder Toe” to his family! Please refer to Sunset Northwest Funeral Home website www.dignitymemorial.com for services.
