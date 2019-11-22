Aubrey Ray Weldon, age 97, of Friendswood, Texas, passed away early Tuesday afternoon, November 19, 2019 at the Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, Texas.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Hillcrest Garden of Memory in Hillsboro, Texas, with Elder Ron Smith officiating. Military Graveside Rites will follow conducted by the West Veterans Honor Guard.
Aubrey was born April 3, 1922 in Altus, Oklahoma, the son of William and Zana (Mohundro) Weldon. He attended schools in Bristol and Ennis, Texas. On November 13, 1948 he was united in marriage to Ruth Daatz in Rockwall County, Texas. Ruth preceded him in death on April 16, 1986. He was baptized into the Lutheran Faith in 1952 and was presently attending the Pasadena Cowboy Church. Aubrey proudly served his country as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force during World War II, where his plane was shot down and he was taken as a prisoner of war for 17 months. He was a fire chief for the National Air and Space Administration before his retirement. He then worked as a security guard for many Houston area businesses. Aubrey enjoyed attending the Grand Ole Opera and the Alvin Opry. He was known as a country music writer and had several songs registered in the Library of Congress in Washington, DC. He knew many country music artists and was also friends with many former astronauts and their families.
Aubrey was also preceded in death by his parents, William and Zana Weldon; brothers, James F. Weldon, James B. "JB" Weldon, Troy Weldon, William "Bill" Weldon, and Earl Weldon; and sisters, Dorothy Brock and Audrey Weldon.
Survivors include many nieces and nephews, over 50 great nieces and nephews, over 50 great great nieces and nephews, over 40 great great great nieces and nephews, and a great great great great nephew. He will also be missed by his numerous friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
You are invited to share your thoughts and memories of Aubrey in our memorial guest book found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Aderhold Funeral Home in West, Texas is in charge of arrangements.
