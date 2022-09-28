Patsy Jean Rideaux

TEXAS CITY — Oh, what a wonderful day, November 17, 1935, the beautiful and vibrant life of Pasty Jean Rideaux began; blessing the lives of her parents, Sarah Hanson-Parker and Scott Shelton in Marshall, Texas. Being raised in a Christian home she attended church with her family at Mount Ridge Baptist in Conyack, Texas. Her primary education was through the Marshall Public school system completing her education at Booker T. Washington High School in Texas City, Texas. Collegiate years were spent at the Historic Willey College in Marshall, Texas.
She was a diligent employee of The College of the Mainland. She was a lifelong member of Mainland NAACP. She enjoyed traveling with her cousin, Mable Williams, and spending time at the Texas City Dike. She was the Matriarch of four generations. Our beloved, noble and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and dear friend. She touched the hearts of many leaving her special hallmark on each one.
Pasty transitioned on September 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, soulmate, Johnny Samuels, grandparents, Labertta Jenkins and Eddie Hanson, brother, Eddie Hanson, Acie Thomas, Henry Shelton and other loved ones.
Her love will live on in the hearts of her family, Children, Barbara Rice-Anders (Charles Anders) and Darriel Shelton (Edith Shelton); Brothers, John Shelton and James Shelton; Grandchildren, Darcus Sparks (Adrian Sparks), Jarvis Rice (Theoshea Rice), Jamaal Rice (Donisha Robinson), Shelvedun Edwards (La Vonda Edwards), Brian Scott Shelton (Tamara Shelton), and Byron Scott (Halen Shelton); Great-grandchildren, Jarvee’ Rice (Joseph Boateng), Adrien Sparks. Jr., Skiye Sparks, Javia Rice, Jarvis Rice Jr., Jaili Rice, Jairius Rice, Dak Shelton, Jaxon Shelton; great-great-grandchild, Jaycee Boateng; Bonus grandchildren, Mark Anders, Jada Foreman, Jayden Johnson and Landyn Lewis; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Patsy’s life will be celebrated starting Friday, September 30, 2022 at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave., La Marque, from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Her visitation service will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 401 3rd Ave. N, Texas City, at 9:00 a.m. She will be funeralized at 11:00 a.m. and laid to rest at Hayes Grace Memorial Park following her services.
