Patsy Jean Rideaux

TEXAS CITY — Oh, what a wonderful day, November 17, 1935, the beautiful and vibrant life of Pasty Jean Rideaux began; blessing the lives of her parents, Sarah Hanson-Parker and Scott Shelton in Marshall, Texas. Being raised in a Christian home she attended church with her family at Mount Ridge Baptist in Conyack, Texas. Her primary education was through the Marshall Public school system completing her education at Booker T. Washington High School in Texas City, Texas. Collegiate years were spent at the Historic Willey College in Marshall, Texas.

She was a diligent employee of The College of the Mainland. She was a lifelong member of Mainland NAACP. She enjoyed traveling with her cousin, Mable Williams, and spending time at the Texas City Dike. She was the Matriarch of four generations. Our beloved, noble and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and dear friend. She touched the hearts of many leaving her special hallmark on each one.

