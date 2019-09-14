Martin Salazar Gonzales
HITCHCOCK—Martin Salazar Gonzales, age 56, of Hitchcock passed away on September 11, 2019. Services are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Carole J. Collins
TEXAS CITY—Carole J. Collins, age 84, of Texas City passed on September 13, 2019. Services are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Gary LaMont Moore
LA MARQUE—Gary LaMont Moore, 31, of La Marque, Texas passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
Raymond Julius Hansen, Jr.
ALVIN—Raymond Julius Hansen, Jr. age 86 of Alvin, Texas formerly of Santa Fe, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Alvin. Services are pending at Scott Funeral Home, (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneral home.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.