Martin Salazar Gonzales

HITCHCOCK—Martin Salazar Gonzales, age 56, of Hitchcock passed away on September 11, 2019. Services are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.

Carole J. Collins

TEXAS CITY—Carole J. Collins, age 84, of Texas City passed on September 13, 2019. Services are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.

Gary LaMont Moore

LA MARQUE—Gary LaMont Moore, 31, of La Marque, Texas passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com

Raymond Julius Hansen, Jr.

ALVIN—Raymond Julius Hansen, Jr. age 86 of Alvin, Texas formerly of Santa Fe, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Alvin. Services are pending at Scott Funeral Home, (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneral home.net.

