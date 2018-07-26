She extends her hand to the poor, Yes, she reaches out her hands to the needy. - Proverbs 31:20
Betty Rae Mosley-Thomas was born May 16th, 1935 in Galveston, Texas to the late Dewey and Viola Brown Mosley. She was a graduate of Central High School class of 1953. She later attended Paul Quinn College. She continued her studies in Galveston and received a certificate in vocational nursing at UTMB. Betty also attended classes at Galveston College and completed courses for chemical dependence counseling from College of the Mainland and University of Houston. She worked as a counselor for HIV/AIDS victims at Gulf Coast Center for several years and as a case worker at the Aids Coalition. Betty was awarded by the Marquis Who’s Who Publication Board, the “Who’s Who in American Nursing Award” in 1996.
She was an active member of the Shiloh Church where she sang in the choir. She received her calling to exhort the gospel in 1997 under the leadership of Rev. Michael Bell Sr. Betty received her Master of Theology degree from Slidell Baptist Seminary in 2006.
Betty entered into rest with Lord on July 20, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Thomas Jr., her parents, Dewey and Viola Mosley. She was also preceded in death by her siblings J.D. Mosley, A.D. Mosley, Franklin Mosley, Annie Mc Beth, Eldora Mitchell, Ella Faye Mosley, Bertha Ware and Flora Bell Thomas.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Lonnietta Duhon, Viola Watkins, Mario Watkins (Terri), Danny Watkins Sr. (Cheryl), Letitia Thomas, and James R. Thomas. Her grandchildren DeAndraya, Danyette (Anson), Jordan, Kobi, Joshua, Desiree, Bianca, Lia, Danny Jr, Maryiah, Alexus, Kayden and Kylie. Great grandchildren Anson Jr., A.D., Ardon, Chancellor, Cataleya, Devante and Derek. She leaves behind her brothers Lionel Mosley of Marina, California and Arthur Mosley, La Marque, Texas and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Close friends, Marian Gobert Brown, Andrew Mc Phawl, Stephanie Henderson and David Mitchell.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018 in the chapel of Shiloh A.M.E. Church, 2013 Broadway & Ave J, Galveston. The viewing will be held from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
