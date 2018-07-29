Jerry Williams Pate Sr., lifetime resident of Dickinson, Texas passed away July 26, 2018. He was born January 21, 1942 in Dickinson, Texas to parents John Sam Pate and Tiny N. Williams Pate.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict.
He was passionate about the many firework businesses he owned with his twin brother for over fifty years in Galveston County and the surrounding areas. He loved spending time with his family and especially with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Thelma L. Pate.
He is survived by his sons, Jerry W. Pate Jr., David Pate and wife Ashley; sister, Judy Matula; brother, Johnnie Pate and wife Marilyn; and four grandchildren, Jerry W. Pate III, Victoria Pate, Karleigh Pate and Camryn Pate.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation.
