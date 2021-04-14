Michael Anthony Pelaez, Sr.

GALVESTON — On Thursday, April 8, 2021 God called Michael A. Pelaez, Sr. home to be with Him at the age of 42 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 10:00am Saturday April 17, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.
Michael was born April 14, 1978 in Galveston to Alma Suniga Duran and the late Gregory Pelaez. At the age of 25, Michael re-dedicated his life to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He became a member of the Church of The Living God P.G.T. under the leadership of Pastor H. R. Block.
Michael loved his family especially his granddaughter. He also loved to read and recite God’s Holy Word to his children. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and cooking. He was currently employed at the Marina Bar and Grill.
Preceding him in death are his grandparents Stella Gutierrez, Simona Gonzales, Julio Torres Moreno and William Pelaez; dad Gregory G.P. Pelaez; brother whom he loved dearly Emilio Duran, Jr. and a host of aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his mother Alma Duran; grandmother Mary Frances Horn; sister Lynette Morales Robinson and husband Tristan; daughters Myonique Pelaez and India Pelaez; sons Michael Pelaez, Jr. and Indio Pelaez; his only granddaughter whom he always gushed about, Alani; niece Trinity; nephews Danny and Tristan; uncle Rolando Suniga; aunt Josephine Suniga; mother of his 3 children Raquel Gasaway. Also sharing in his loss, his God Mother Delores Villarreal; companion of 5 years Reina Juarez and her daughter Briana and a best friend since the age of 14 Ronnie Esparza; aunts Sharon and Sheila Gasaway.
Pallbearers are Michael Pelaez, Jr., Indio Pelaez, Danny Tamez, Emilio Duran, Sr., Ronnie Esparza and Wayne Turner. Honorary pallbearers are Tristan Michael Robinson, Tristan Robinson and Santos Gutierrez, IV.
From Michael to you:
“My dear Family and Friends, Don’t cry for me, I have gone to the place that God has prepared for me.”
Jesus said:
And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. John 14:3
