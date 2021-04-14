Michael Anthony Pelaez, Sr.

Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.