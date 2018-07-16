Tomas “Grandpa” Salas Alejandro, Jr., 95 years young, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018, at his home in League City, Texas. Grandpa was born in Ft. Worth on March 17, 1923 to Tomasa and Tomas Alejandro, Sr.
In 1943 he enlisted in the US Army, stationed in the Marshall Islands during WWII. PFC Alejandro served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre 877th AAA Gun Battery, and honorably discharged in 1945.
In 1947 he married the love of his life, Luz Berber, and had 2 beautiful daughters. The family moved to Houston in 1957 where he joined the USPS and was a proud walking postman until his retirement.
Grandpa was a lifelong Astros fan, fisherman, joke teller; warm, loving, gracious, kind, caring man; and never met a stranger. He had a smile and laugh that lit up not only the room but also the world.
Grandpa is preceded in death by his loving wife, parents, 2 siblings (Frank and Santos), youngest daughter (Linda), and 2 granddaughters (Missy and Angel). He is survived by his sister, Lucy Garcia, and husband Lupe; daughter, Barbara Holt, and husband Denny; 9 grandchildren – Christina, Scott, Holly, Alex, Danny, Lisa (Ralph), Maria (Robert), Jeannie (Jason), Stephen (Kelly); numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Viewing is Thursday, July 19th at Crowder Funeral Home from 5-9 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral service is Friday, July 20th at Faith Assembly Church (700 2nd Street, League City, Texas 77573) at 10 a.m., followed by a full military burial at Forest Park Lawndale (6900 Lawndale, Houston, Texas 77023). Reception afterwards at Faith Assembly Church.
May you rest in peace with your “Chana” and “Dindie”.
