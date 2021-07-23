SANTA FE —
Robert Glenn “Bobby” Maly passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Bobby was born October 5, 1949 to Harry and Dorothy Maly, raised in La Marque and Santa Fe with his brother Gary.
Bobby, baptized into the Baptist faith, was a member of the DeMolays and raised Grand Champion steers for the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo. He was a graduate of Santa Fe High School and played Indian football. Proudly, he served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict.
On August 14, 1971, he married the love of his life, Debbie, enjoying almost 50 years of life together. They water skied, traveled with friends, coached softball, were active in the volunteer fire department and two-stepped their way through their first years of their marriage. In 1977 they made their home in Santa Fe, raising their three children.
Bobby spent his career behind the wheel as truck driver, logging thousands of miles across the country. Hanging up his log-book, he began a local career with RSC Equipment Rental, retiring after twenty years of service.
Bobby was an active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Men. He loved the Iron Sharpening Iron Sunday School class and often encouraged others to join in their lessons. His true calling was in the Aldersgate kitchens, from bazaars to bar-b-ques he was always there to serve.
He was an original member of the Santa Fe Police Dept. Citizens on Patrol organization, a founding member and former Chief Cook of the Palm Leaf Cookers BBQ Team and rode his horse in the Galveston County Sherriff’s Dept. Mounted Posse. Bobby never missed an NFL Sunday, or an opportunity to cheer on the Dallas Cowboys.
Bobby worked hard and enjoyed life. A true family man who always put the needs of others before himself, especially when it came to his children and his grandchildren. He was always there to listen and advise, to teach and to explain. He never met a stranger and always greeted you with a smile. He will be missed beyond measure.
He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Debbie; brother, Gary and wife, Deborah; children, Alisha, Brittany and Chad; sons and daughter-in-law Richard, John and Jessica and his beloved grandchildren, Codi, Peyton, Maley, Cade, Kace and Dottie Jo.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 — 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, Santa Fe, Texas, with Reverend Danny Barrett officiating
Serving as pall bearers are Aaron Dozier, Chad Maly, Timmy Riggs, Cade Whitfield, John Whitfield, Richard Watson and Rasty Weaver. Honorary pall bearers are Mike Cokins, Carley Weaver and Kace Whitfield. Presenting the flag are Mike Cokins and Aaron Dozier.
