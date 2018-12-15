John Earl Nash, 75, of Dickinson, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018, in Houston, TX. He was born February 19, 1943, in Galveston, to Elizabeth and Earl F. Nash, Sr.
John spent his entire career with the US Postal Service, holding the position of Postmaster in Angleton, TX, before his retirement. He was a former board member of Coastal Community Credit Union. John loved visiting casinos and traveling, especially cruises. Christmas was one of John’s favorite holidays, and for many years he dressed up as Santa Claus and handed out gifts for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant nephew and Godchild, Earl F. Nash, III.
John is survived by his wife, Carol; brother, Earl. F. Nash, Jr.; Godchild, Quinnten Crow; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
John’s family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 17, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
