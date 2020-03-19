SANTA FE—
Mrs. Joyce Lee Colton passed from this life Monday evening, March 16, 2020, in Santa Fe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest “Art” and Virginia (Robbins) Timmerman; daughter, Kimberly Diane Hildebrand Click; brothers, Jack and Charles Timmerman.
Survivors include her son, Curtis Colton; brother, Earnest Timmerman; sisters, Diane Miller, Melody Peterson; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Please check our website at www.HayesFuneralHome.com for further details.
