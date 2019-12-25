TEXAS CITY—Anthony Lemons, 48, departed this life on December 16, 2019, at HCA Southeast in Pasadena, TX.
Anthony was born August 12, 1971, to Earnest and Mary Darlene Lemons. He attended public school in Hitchcock and was a 1990 graduate of Hitchcock High School. He later joined the U.S. Navy. He was currently employed with Sprint Safety/Total Safety for seven years.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Trai L. Scott, Sr. father, Earnest Lemons; brother, Earnest Lemons, Jr. and wife, Freddie; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Lemons, Theodore Lewis, Sr., Willie V. Winston and R.A. Winston, Sr.; and uncle, Teddy Lewis.
Anthony leaves with cherish memories, his mother and father, Mary D. Scott and Curtis Ray Scott, Sr.; fiancé, Denice Jones; his children, Tyran and A.J. Lemons, Antwon and Burrell Lemons, Isaiah, England and Cheyenne Lemons; five grandchildren; brothers, Sharick Scott (Tracy), Andre Lemons (Lynn), Curtis Scott, Jr. (Joneke); sisters, LaShonda “Sugar” Lemons and JoAnn Johnson Anyahara; aunts, Janie, Martha and Janice; uncles, Fred, Charles, Larry (Williette), James, R.A., Sr.; cousins, Fred Rich (Precious), Rick, R.A. Winston, III, “Anthony Da Poet” and Mary Lemons, and extended family and friends.
The family of Anthony invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Gtr St Mathews Baptist Church (6333 Hwy 6). A visitation will held beginning at 9AM followed by funeral service at 10:00 AM with Pastor W.L. Randall, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.