Michael Wayne Lambright, born to Hugh and Frances Lambright on July 26, 1969 passed away on April 20, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-laws Raymond and Christopher Pride, and nephew Ray Ray.
Michael is survived by his wife Leanna, son Blake, brother Chris Lambright, sisters Pam Lambright and Janet Gardei, numerous nieces and nephews as well as his beloved cat Nemo.
Memorial service will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in La Marque, TX at The Temple of Deliverance Worship Center located at 1400 Silvia St. with Pastor Aaron Johnson officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.