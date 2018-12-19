Jack Kelly

HITCHCOCK—Jack Kelly, age 71, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 at his residence. Arrangements are under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

Robert B. Collins

TEXAS CITY—Robert B. Collins, age 68, of Texas City, passed away on December 16, 2018. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.

Mary J. Wilkerson

SANTA FE—Mary J. Wilkerson, age 76, of Santa Fe, passed away on December 17. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.

Hershel E. Hughes, Sr.

DICKINSON—Hershel E. Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Dickinson, passed away on December 15, 2018. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.

Gladys Hall

DICKINSON—Gladys Hall, 94 of DIckinson, Texas passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900

Emerson Wainwright, Sr.

SANTA FE—Mr. Emerson Wainwright, Sr., 72, passed from this life Tuesday, December 18, 2019, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription