Jack Kelly
HITCHCOCK—Jack Kelly, age 71, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 at his residence. Arrangements are under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Robert B. Collins
TEXAS CITY—Robert B. Collins, age 68, of Texas City, passed away on December 16, 2018. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Mary J. Wilkerson
SANTA FE—Mary J. Wilkerson, age 76, of Santa Fe, passed away on December 17. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Hershel E. Hughes, Sr.
DICKINSON—Hershel E. Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Dickinson, passed away on December 15, 2018. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Gladys Hall
DICKINSON—Gladys Hall, 94 of DIckinson, Texas passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Emerson Wainwright, Sr.
SANTA FE—Mr. Emerson Wainwright, Sr., 72, passed from this life Tuesday, December 18, 2019, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
