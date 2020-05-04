Merle Price Brown, 80 of Santa Fe, Texas went home to be with her Lord Jesus on April 29, 2020 in Webster, Texas. Merle was born July 18, 1939 in Walton County, Florida, to Floyd and Ruby Lee Price. She served as Bank Manager of Bank of America in Galveston, Texas for many years. Merle was a devoted Christian and was a faithful member of ACTS Christian Church for over 10 years. She treasured time with her family and grandchildren and enjoyed her many cruises with her sisters and niece, Linda, and travels with devoted life companion and family member, Jim Thompson and friends. She was grateful for her loyal canine, Whakka, who served her well and brought her much joy and companionship. Merle was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Ruby Price, husband, Riley Brown, daughter, Kimberly Hahn, son, Rikki Price, niece, Linda and nephew, Ronnie.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Campbell and husband, Jack; sisters, Theresa Gamble and Lorene Andrews; grandchildren, Nathan Hahn, Jacqueline Campbell, Lindsay Rhodes and husband Cody; Addison Price and boyfriend, Eddie along with nieces, Elise Andrews, Laura LaBry and husband, Donnie, Dana Gibbs and husband, Lance and numerous great nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at ACTS Christian Church on Saturday May 9 from 1:00-4:00. Close friends and acquaintances may pay their respects from 1:00-2:00. A Celebration Service will be held from 2:00-4:00 for family members. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to ACTS Christian Church in Texas City, Texas in her memory.
