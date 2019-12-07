GALVESTON—Paul Ray Grizzle age 63 of Galveston died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Reverend Susan Kennard officiating. Inurnment will follow at Trinity Episcopal Church Columbarium under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Paul was born Sunday October 7, 1956 in McLean, Texas. His parents, Walter Ray Grizzle and Wanda Lee Stewart Grizzle were always proud of his many accomplishments. He was a 1975 graduate of South Grand Prairie High School before going on to earn his degree in Music and Education from Howard Payne University.
After his education he taught school for a couple of years before he attended paramedic school in Dallas where he first worked for Daniels Ambulance Service in Arlington, Texas. He then moved on to Pearland where he worked for P. & S. Ambulance Service before he went to Galveston to become a Paramedic with the Galveston EMS, a job he dearly loved.
After a wonderful career with Galveston EMS he retired with over 22 years of service. He continued to serve as a paramedic on the Port Bolivar Peninsula for the last 5 years before surgery prevented him from working. Paul and his wife Jan were faithful members of Trinity Episcopal Church. They loved to cruise the ocean together and work in the garden. Paul was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan and he always enjoyed cheering on his team. His kind and giving spirit will be felt for many years to come and his memory we will cherish and never forget. Rest in peace Paul.
Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Janyce Elizabeth Grizzle; daughters, Sarah Grizzle both of Galveston; Colleen Tennyson and husband Jeremy of Hitchcock and Katt Smith and husband Curtis of La Marque; granddaughter, Kira Tennyson and fiancé Josh Vela of Houston and grandson Alex McGurr; numerous other relatives and friends.
