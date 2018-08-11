James Edward Staggs, 94, of Texas City went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2018.
Ed was born January 11, 1924 in Buckner, Arkansas. His parents were John Childress Staggs and Rosa Nesbet Staggs. His formative years were spent in Kilgore, Texas, where he graduated from high school and then joined the Army. During W.W.II he served in the 10th Mountain Division Artillery Unit.
After the war, Ed returned to Kilgore and attended Kilgore Junior College where he played for the Ranger football team in the First Junior College Rose Bowl. He continued his education and football career at University of Houston graduating with a B.B.A. and Master of Education.
He began his teaching and coaching career when he came to Texas City in 1950. He took the Head Coach position in 1952 for the Stingaree Football Program. In 1959, the Stingarees won their first District Championship and made their first playoff appearance. His greatest honor was the naming of the James Ed Staggs Fieldhouse.
After embarking on his second career as an Insurance Underwriter, he served on the Texas City I.S.D. Board of Trustees for 21 years. He was also a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Rotary Club.
Commitment to his community was important but his greatest passion was his family. While attending Kilgore Junior College he met and fell in love with the beautiful Julia Ann Halliday. They married in Houston in 1948 and had four children. Ed and Judy enjoyed all their children’s and grandchildren’s various activities from sporting events to dance recitals. They especially treasured the times spent with family and friends in their Arkansas cabin at the Little River Country Club.
Ed was a loyal and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed a good joke, golf, gardening, dogs, and cooking breakfast for his family. He will be remembered for his strength of character, resilience, quick wit, and positive attitude.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Cal and Otto Staggs; son-in-law James Foster McLendon. He is survived by his wife, Judy, of 70 years; son John Staggs; daughter Melanie McLendon; son Dr. James Staggs II; daughter Merita Parker and husband Stephen; daughter-in-law Suzanne Staggs; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The visitation will be held on Monday, August 13 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. The Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, August 14 at 10:00 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Interment follows at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas. The pallbearers include John Charles Staggs, Garrett Parker, Grant Parker, Mason Parker, Stephen Parker, and Bob Barbee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.