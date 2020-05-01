George Alvin Speck passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020, after suffering a stroke. George was born in the Heights area of Houston, Texas on September 29, 1931, the only child of George Lendon Speck and Helen Viola Swayne Speck.
A lifelong lover of music, George played clarinet in the band at John H. Reagan High School, and at Rice University, where he received the Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
He began dating Virginia Smith in 1951, and they married on June 7, 1953, a marriage that lasted almost 67 years. George spent his entire career working as a chemical engineer at the Texas City refinery of the American Oil Company (AMOCO).
In addition to his wife, George is survived by his son Gary Alan Speck, and daughter-in-law Jennifer Kelley Speck, both of Oxford, Ohio. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and father-in-law. Known for his intelligence and precision, George was equally appreciated for his gentle and kind nature. He will be deeply missed.
Burial will take place at the Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice, or to one of the following: The Gary A. and Jennifer Kelley Speck Miami University Wind Ensemble Fund c/o David Zilch, Senior Director of Development, CCA Miami University, 725 E. Chestnut, Oxford, OH 45056 or The Knolls of Oxford Future Care Fund c/o The Knolls of Oxford, 6727 Contreras Road
Oxford, OH 45056. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.