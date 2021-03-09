LA MARQUE — Calvin Willard Crowe, 76, of La Marque, Texas, died Friday, March 5, 2021.
Calvin was preceded in death by his wife, Aimee. He is survived by his daughter Jaimee Creighton and her husband Ricky of Texas City.
Calvin was born in Houston, raised in Freeport, and worked most of his life in Galveston. Calvin was a carpenter by trade but could fix just about anything. Calvin worked for many years for Bower’s Construction, Rismiller Construction, First Baptist Church, and retired from UTMB, all in Galveston.
Because Calvin was such a good handyman, he received calls constantly — and he almost never turned down the request, many times undercharging the caller, because that was who he was.
Calvin always had a smile on his face, and that smile, along with his country twang, brought a smile to most people he met. Calvin’s passion was fishing. He would have spent all his time fishing if it had paid the bills. If Calvin was not fishing, he was spending time with his small dogs, watching westerns, and gardening.
Calvin’s funeral will be held 10AM Thursday at Carnes Funeral Home, Reverend Dennis Johns officiating, with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 5PM — 7PM at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Ricky Creighton, Gary Wantland, and Richard Holcomb.
