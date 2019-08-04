PORT BOLIVAR—Walter Ray “Billy Ray” Brannan was born December 31, 1944 in Orange, Texas. After a courageous fight Billy Ray lost his battle with cancer, Friday July 26, 2019 at the age of 74.
Billy Ray was best known for his sense of humor, wit and kind heart. He was raised on the Bolivar Peninsula from the age of 4, living in High Island Texas then later moving to Port Bolivar. He served in the U.S. Army’s 9th Infantry Division 1965 to 1967, serving in Vietnam. He was in the Oil Production Industry for most of his working career.
Billy Ray is survived by his wife of 44 years Janelle, sons Rodney, Charles and Kyle, 4 grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Billy Ray’s honor, October 12, 2019 at the Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department. In lieu of flowers please donate to a veteran’s charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.