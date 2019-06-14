Lester Eugene “Gene” Cavness, Sr., resident of Santa Fe, Texas passed from this life, Thursday, June 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born August 15, 1943 to Lester and Irene Cavness in SanSaba, Texas.
He graduated from Lometa High School in 1961. Gene retired from Union Carbide after 35 years of service. His pride and joy in life was his family and friends. His hobbies included fishing/hunting and trail rides.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Shirley O’Neal; two daughters, Deborah Cavness and Connie Allen; and son, Lester “Bubba” Cavness, Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Louise Cavness; two daughters, Daniellia Claussen & husband Dan, Angelia White; one son, Kevin Allen & wife Tammie; brother, Roy Cavness & wife Margaret; seven grandchildren, Steven, Kalynn, Layne, Ty, Dani, Tieg, & Karson; two great-grandchildren, Daxton & Dakota as well as numerous nieces & nephews.
In his honor a visitation will be held Sunday June 16, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with a funeral service Monday June 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Hitchcock, Texas.
Honored to serve as pallbearers, Tieg Cavness, Layne White, Ty Claussen, Darryl Claussen, DJ Claussen and Brian Lamb. Honorary pallbearer Karson Allen.
