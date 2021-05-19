George Maida, Jr.

GALVESTON — George Maida, 85, of Galveston, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021. He was born October 3, 1935, in Jacksonville, FL to Anthony and Rose (Abraham) Maida. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida while serving as a National Guard reservist. George later received his master’s degree from Old Miss. He taught social studies at Ribault High School for 20 years and was named teacher of the year twice. George then transferred to Houston and worked in administration with the teacher retirement program. He was with Houston ISD for 21 years.
George was a member of the First Baptist Church of Galveston, the Galveston Island Humane Society, ACCT, and Christians for Feeding the Homeless. He also had a prison pen pal for 13 years, Dewey Ayers. A gentle giant, George’s passions were sports, the Florida Gators, and helping others.
George was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Henry and Tom Maida; sister, Julia Johns; and partner for over 10 years, Buddy Lee.
He is survived by his nephew, Jimmy Johns and wife, Gina; and numerous other relatives and longtime friends.
George’s family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 am, Saturday, May 22, at First Baptist Church. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 am at the church with burial following at Evergreen Cemetery in Galveston.
Pallbearers will be VJ Tramonte, John F. White, James Butts, Doug Siefert, Patrick Collins, and Steven Everhart. Honorary pallbearers will be J. William Love, Thomas Connaughty, and Bruce Munden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Galveston, 822 23rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550; the Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77554; or ACCT, 707 23rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit George’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
