Atkinson
Memorial services for Robert Atkinson will be held today at 6:00pm at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home in Austin, TX.
Calderone
Funeral services for Edward Calderone will be held today at 10:00am at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, TX. He will be laid to rest in Corpus Christi at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Marchi
Funeral services for Gino Marchi will be held today at 2:00pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
