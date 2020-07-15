Hayes Funeral Home

A visitation for Mrs. Sherri Ann Williams will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church Hitchcock in the Carey Building, 6601 FM 2004, Hitchcock, TX. Please visit www.HayesFuneralHome.com for the full obituary.

