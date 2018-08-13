Wayne Houghtaling passed away on August 11, 2018 in La Marque, Texas. He was born in La Feria, TX on February 9, 1935 and is a long-time resident of Galveston County.
Wayne played baseball through high school. Following school, he went semi-pro as a second baseman and pitcher in his younger years in Brownsville, TX.
He is preceded in death by parents, Paul and Alice Gilmore Houghtaling.
Left to remember this wonderful man is loving partner of 41 years, Charlene Aldridge, 2 step-sons, John C. and Scott W. Aldridge; 2 step-daughters, Diana L. Rivrovato and Kathy J. Larsen (Barry); 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive guests at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 15, 2018 with Funeral Services to follow at 11 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591.
Visit Wayne’s webpage at carnesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.