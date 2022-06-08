Sharon Elaine Shell Wells

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Sharon Elaine Wells was born in Galveston, TX on December 16, 1957 to Isaac O’Neal and Ruthie Mae Howard. Sharon grew up on the Island the middle girl of three children, and attended GISD, and graduated high school from Ball High in 1977, and attended Mount Gilead Church on Galveston Island. Sharon became a beautiful young woman who worked, and raised three children of her own; Shrhonda Howard, Jerhonda Howard, Derrick Howard. “Shell” as her friends who knew her would call her, was trustworthy to family, friends, by her laughter, and was a kind-hearted person to talk to; one who can keep you comfortable when you are down. Sharon was preceded in death by both her parents, and by her brother Bobby Howard. She leaves to cherish in her memories; her husband Ernest Wells, her loving children; Shrhonda, Jerhonda, Derrick, also her beloved sister Christine Kiel (Lonnie Kiel); and her loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, and host of friends who loved her dearly. Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, Texas.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription