Mark Hildren Roper, two weeks shy of his 60th birthday, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 17th, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Hospital of the Woodlands.
Mark was born July 1st, 1959 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Hildren and Louise Roper. He was the youngest of five children who all preceded him in death; Helen, Ann, Vernon, and Pam. Mark graduated from McCluer High School in Florissant, Missouri, Class of 1978, before joining the Marines. Mark worked as a machinist for TXT Texsteam for twenty years. He worked as a loan officer with First Capital Financial Services and Urban Financial.
Mark is survived by his wife, Laura Bondurant-Roper; daughters Stacia, Atasha and Samantha; grandchildren Julia, Jared, Jenna, Jillian, Kaiden, and Karson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mark was a loving servant of Alcoholics Anonymous with 36 years of sobriety. He dedicated his time to helping others and cherished the friendships he cultivated. Mark exhibited perseverance, integrity, and humility in his daily life. He relied heavily on his faith and the bonds he formed with the Men of Integrity. Mark always said, “I love AA and wouldn’t want to live my life without a relationship with God.”
Mark looked forward to growing old with his beloved wife Laura. He enjoyed spending quality time with Stacia and the grandkids and boasting about their accomplishments. Mark ridiculously spoiled his two Rotties, Isis and Lulu. He had a great love for the outdoors and hunting. Mark never missed an Astros game. He took his pizza and poker seriously. Mark was ready to light up his grill at any time and was known for his award-winning spaghetti sauce. Mark was a friend to all and will be missed dearly.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 30th at 2 p.m. It will be held at SMCAF located at 405 Sawdust Rd., Spring, TX. In true Mark fashion, please wear any kind of Astros and/or camo gear to honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Forgotten Dogs of the Fifth Ward at forgottendogs.org.
