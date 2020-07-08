November 8, 1950 - June 26, 2020
Darryl "Rat" Darnell Collins, Sr. transitioned from this life on June 26, 2020, surrounded by family and listening to one of his favorite artists, Jackie Wilson. He was 69 years young and still full of life and laughter.
Darryl was born on November 8, 1950, to Lester and Lillie Collins and grew up in La Marque, Texas. As a child, Darryl gravitated towards three things: nature, specifically hunting and fishing, sports, and of course girls. Darryl was a gifted sprinter and football player for Lincoln High School. Well into his 50’s, Darryl could still outrun any 16-year-old he knew while wearing church shoes.
Darryl was the kind of person that was true to the saying, “He never met a stranger." Every room he walked into, he greeted anyone and talked to them about anything under the sun. When it was time to leave you had to give him time to say goodbye to all his newfound friends.
Darryl was a welder by trade, but he was truly a multi-talented man. He was able to work on houses, cars, and really anything he could lay his hands on. He was always willing to help someone out, so they did not have to go without some sort of repair. His charisma and charm made him the life of any party and he certainly didn’t mind being the center of attention.
Darryl was married to his beautiful wife Linda Joyce Collins, who preceded him in death. Until the end, he still referred to her as his wife and said he knew he would never find another like her. From that union they had one son, Darryl Darnell Collins Jr. Darryl had two other children: Thomas Smith and Neecy Williams.
Darryl is preceded in death by his wife: Linda Joyce Collins; mother: Lillie Brooks; father: Lester Collins; step-father: George Brooks; brothers: Emery Collins, Hayward Collins and Michael Collins.
Darryl is survived by his children: Darryl Darnell Collins Jr., Thomas Smith and Neecy (Korrye) Williams; sisters: Barbara and Sandra; nephews: Lorenzo Miles, Emery Collins Jr, Terrance Collins, Lester Collins, DeChadre Sanford, Rayfield Conley III, and Matt McFarland; nieces: Tracey Collins-McFarland, Tanya Collins and Angie Guillory; friend: Linda Tombs, and a host of other family and friends.
A visitation for Mr. Collins will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City.
At McBride Funeral Home, the wearing of face masks and adhering to social distancing are REQUIRED given the safety guidelines issued by local and state officials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.