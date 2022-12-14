GALVESTON, TX — Charles Sharp was born March 20, 1939 to the late Tee and Ruby Sharp in Silsbee, TX. He attended Frazier Waldo Matthews High School. He participated in the band all through his junior and high school years. He graduated on March 22, 1959. He later moved to Galveston, TX where he started his career as a driver at Farmer Cooper, he retired after 20 plus years at the age of 62. Charles was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He gave his life to Christ at an early age, he attended St. John Baptist Church with Pastor Louis Simpson which he made his permanent church home. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Helbert Sharp; 3 sisters: Agusta Bennett, Ruth Johnson, and Alice Allen; 2 stepsons: Wilfred and Dennis French.
Charles leaves to cherish his loving memories to his two bothers: Eugene Sharp and Mack Willie Grey (Antionette); his son Reginald French (Dmitri); step children: Connie French, Brenda (Lewis), Barbara, and Tina (Ray) French, DeShon Burton, Patrick Jones (Michelle), Terrance and Timeka Gallow, and one god child Christopher Brazil. His 50 grandchildren; 64 great grandchildren; a devoted friend Deacon Leigh; a special friend Marcella; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Charles Sharp homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2917 Sealy Avenue, Galveston, TX 77550. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and service will follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held at Kirby Cemetery, Silsbee, TX on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 12:00 noon. The family would like to Thank the UTMB doctors, nurses, family and friends for the condolences, love and support in the time of their grievance.
