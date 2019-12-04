Santos “Shorty” De La Cruz, 91, resident of Bacliff Texas passed away November 27, 2019. He was born in Mission, Texas May 26, 1928. He was a butcher by trade and later in life worked as owner of his own landscaping business. He was a hardworking man, always wanting to provide for family. He loved being around people and there was never a stranger he met. He had amazing people skills and that's what made him special. His beliefs were, God first, family and friends. Santos was a member of Pine Drive Baptist church where later he was baptized. He loved going to church. During the week days he would spend time at the senior center. He loved to dance and play games. He will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Santos was preceded in death by his parents; two previous wives, Rosa G. De La Cruz and Helen De La Cruz; brother, Carlos De La Cruz, Larwil, Indiana and sister, Olivia Ramos, Edinburg, Texas, son, lsrael G. Cortez League City, Texas, daughter, Dalia G. (Darlene) Hickman, Leesville Louisiana.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Milton De La Cruz; daughters, Adela Pate, Juanita Anna De La Cruz and stepdaughter Krystal Muske (Gary); sons, Santos J. De La Cruz (Dolores) and Lorenzo De La Cruz (Esmeralda); numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas with Pastor Ted Duck officiating.
