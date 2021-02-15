LEAGUE CITY—Johnny Martinez, 60 passed away on February 16th 2021 at Harbor Hospice House. He was born in Galveston Texas; His parents were Tony Martinez and Janie and Candelario Magallon. He Attended Clear Creek High School, where he was on the football team in both high school and middle school. He also boxed in his teenage years. He will be remembered for his kindness, his sense of humor and loving his family. He is survived by his Sons Johnny Anthony and wife Alejandra Martinez; James Allen and his wife Rebecca Martinez, grandchildren Anjelica, Carmelo, Jimmy, Ann Marie, James Jr, Breana, Nicholas, and Lily; Great Granddaughter Elana Nicole. Mother Janie Magallon, Brothers, Tony Martinez, and Joey Magallon; Sisters Diane Salcedo and Belinda Maldonado and best friend Mike Wolf and beloved dog Hombre. He is predeceased by his father Tony Martinez and stepfather Cadelario Magallon, sisters Gloria Rodriguez and Lottie Martinez; son Johnny Martinez Jr. and grandson Johnny Anthony Martinez Jr. There will be a public visitation held on Tuesday, February 16, 2020 at 11am with a chapel service to begin at 1pm. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Forest Park East
