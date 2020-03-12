Grace Elaine Kaldenberg, 79, passed away on March 8, 2020 in Texas City, Texas. She was born on September 12, 1940 at Olney, OK to parents, Roy Edward Lee and Lucinda Davie Lee.
Grace was employed with UTMB and Monsanto/Sterling and retired after 25 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jo Strawn, and brothers, Frank Lee and Roy E. Lee Jr., and her son Doyle Warren II.
Grace is survived by Dovie Wilson and husband Maurice of Freedom, OK, Ella May Byers of Dodge City, KS, Ruthie Smith and husband JD of Coalgate, OK; her children, Cecile Crabtree, W. George Warren and wife Amy of Santa Fe, TX, Beth Finn and husband Keven of Cincinnati, OH, Gwen Kaldenberg of St. Petersburg, FL, David Kaldenberg and wife Tammela of Friendswood, TX. Grandchildren: Lief and DJ Gallagher of Spring, TX; John Crabtree; Kevin Price and Eva House of Santa Fe, TX, Matt, Chris, and David Finn of Cincinnati; Michelle, and Kimberly Kaldenberg of Friendswood, TX.
Grace and Donald Kaldenberg lives will be celebrated with a 10-11:00am visitation on Monday, March 16, 2020 and Funeral Services starting at 11:00am at Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City, 3900 Gulf Freeway, 77591. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Diabetes Association or to a charity of your choice.
