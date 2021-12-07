TEXAS CITY — Helen May Troutman, was born December 10, 1925 in Benedict, Kansas. She passed peacefully November 17, 2021 in Dickinson.
Helen is survived by her beloved husband of 74 years, Herman Troutman; sons, Thomas Troutman (Anderia), Gilbert Troutman (Connie); grandchildren, Jon Duckworth, Dana Vestal (Brian), Jacob Troutman (Natalie), Travis Troutman, Samuel Troutman, Daniel Troutman (Harley), Kristina Troutman; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Troutman, Jacob Troutman, Hank Troutman, Savannah Nunez, Landon Troutman, Bowie Vestal.
Helen was greeted with open arms by Our Lord; her beloved daughter, Dee Ann Duckworth; great-grandson, Elijah Troutman; siblings, George Varner, Hazel VanMatre; parents, Henry and Alta (Willsey) Varner.
Helen was a long-time member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Texas City, where she was a Sunday School teacher, quilter, choir member and bell choir member. She taught in the public schools for more than thirty years in Kansas and Texas City, retiring in 1986. Helen and Herman belonged to several square dance clubs (Heiss Foot, Hangar Squares) and attended numerous state and national conventions. Helen was an amazing quilter, seamstress, and baker, her specialties were, squash casserole, Texas chocolate sheet cake and pumpkin pies. Mom, your family traditions will forever be our family traditions and your legacy will live on.
A celebration of life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at First Christian Church, 2400 21st Street North Texas City, with Reverend Mark Flores officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
