Billie Joyce Watson

TEXAS CITY — It is with great sadness that the family of Billie Joyce Watson announce her sudden passing on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the age of 68.

Billie will be lovingly remembered by her devoted and caring sister Shirley Massey, her cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a host of family and friends.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Lillie Mae Watson; her siblings, Hattie Watson, Brenda Kindle, Marcella Moore, Patricia Watson and Marshall Watson, Jr.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11:00 at Wynn Funeral Home, at 602 32nd St., Galveston Texas, 77550.

