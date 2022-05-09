Billie Joyce Watson May 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TEXAS CITY — It is with great sadness that the family of Billie Joyce Watson announce her sudden passing on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the age of 68.Billie will be lovingly remembered by her devoted and caring sister Shirley Massey, her cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a host of family and friends.Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Lillie Mae Watson; her siblings, Hattie Watson, Brenda Kindle, Marcella Moore, Patricia Watson and Marshall Watson, Jr.A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11:00 at Wynn Funeral Home, at 602 32nd St., Galveston Texas, 77550. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAs traffic jam continues, tolls waived at San Luis PassState plans closure, demolition of I-45 bridge near Tiki IslandLine of cruise passengers in Galveston stretches for blocksInterstate 45 to be reduced to single lanes this weekendThree injured in crash on Galveston seawall charged in 'jugging' schemeGalveston County's final election results are inMan dies after being run over by own truck on Bolivar Peninsula, sheriff saysFire victims, ages 2 and 3, were children of Galveston firefighterFormer Galveston County probation officer found guilty, sentenced to prison, probationHere are the council and school district winners around Galveston County CollectionsLa Izquierda blends music, surfing during annual festivalThe Grand holds annual Kids FestivalGalveston LULAC holds annual Cinco de Mayo FiestaIn Focus: Astros walk-off the Tigers 3-2League City hosts annual music festival and barbecue cook-offIn Focus: Astros 5, Tigers 0In Focus: Astros 4, Mariners 0In Focus: Astros 3, Mariners 0Galveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesIn Focus: Astros 3, Tigers 2 CommentedGuest commentary: Tripoli treaty shows US was founded as a secular state (66) Don't fall for the GOPs deflections in November (59) Question of the week: Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? (43) It's optics and cryptics in Galveston's marshal debate (30) Question of the week: Should the Texas-Mexico governments reinstate orders requiring commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo additional border inspections in effort to curb immigration? (26) Violent weekend leaves two dead; police searching for answers (20) Camps and campaigns form in fight over Galveston's code enforcement (18) State should do more for our public schools (18) Galveston's long vacation rental debate shifts to a deeper question (16) In Galveston County, homeowners lament another round of sharp value increases (14)
