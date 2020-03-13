Laura Ward and Susan Ward

DICKINSON—
Laura Ward, age 49 and daughter Susan Ward, age 19, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Laura is survived by her husband, Patrick Ward; sons, Samuel Ward and Seth Ward. She was a homemaker and member of Revolution Church in Pearland.
Susan is survived by her father, Patrick Ward: brothers, Samuel Ward and Seth Ward. She was a student at Tarleton State University.
Joint funeral service 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum with Pastor Gary Milbourne officiating. Burial Shiner Cemetery.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum 361-293-5656.
