Laura Ward and Susan Ward

DICKINSON—

Laura Ward, age 49 and daughter Susan Ward, age 19, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Laura is survived by her husband, Patrick Ward; sons, Samuel Ward and Seth Ward. She was a homemaker and member of Revolution Church in Pearland.

Susan is survived by her father, Patrick Ward: brothers, Samuel Ward and Seth Ward. She was a student at Tarleton State University.

Joint funeral service 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum with Pastor Gary Milbourne officiating. Burial Shiner Cemetery.

On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com

Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum 361-293-5656.

